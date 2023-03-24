Selma Palchick Barron left this world on March 20, 2023, surrounded by family. She is predeceased by her husband, George, and her parents, Ben and Eleanor Palchick. She was born in Cleveland on February 6, 1927, and graduated from Glenville High School. After WWII, she married George. Selma was one of the first women pharmacists to be licensed in Ohio and Florida. She worked alongside George at Jay Drugs in Cleveland, at the Barron pharmacies in Hollywood, Fla. and as a hospital pharmacist at Aventura Hospital in North Miami.
She is survived by her daughter, Karyl (Jeffrey) Moak, and son, Bruce (Diane) Barron; grandchildren, Josh (Sunitha) Barron of Austin, Texas, Ellie (Adam) Goldman and Kara Barron of Atlanta, Zachary (Katharine) Moak of Los Angeles, and Hannah (Alex) Costa of Geneva, Switzerland. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Jonah and Ethan Goldman, Jordan and Adin Barron and Gabriel Costa, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Yale and Harvey Palchick.
Internment was at Crestlawn Cemetery, Atlanta, and officiated by Rabbi Binyomin Friedman of Congregation Ariel. Donations should be made to Yad Y’Lad or a foodbank of your choice. Shiva is taking place at Bruce’s residence in Dunwoody and later in the week at Karyl’s home in Bethesda.
Arrangements by Dressler’s Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.