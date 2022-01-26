Betty Barson (nee Cohen), 86, of Solon, passed away Jan. 19, 2022.
Born in Cedar Rapid, Iowa on April 19, 1935, to Dave and Pearl Cohen (now both deceased), Betty is survived by her children, Jack and Debbi Barson of Solon, and Lisa and Eric Bronstein of Huntington Woods, Mich.; grandchildren, Gabriel and Grant Barson, and Jacob, Evan and Benjamin Bronstein; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Barson and Shirley Cohen; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Richard A. Barson; and siblings, Bernard and Teddie Cohen, Daniel Cohen, Lloyd and Elaine Barson, and Earl Barson.
Betty graduated from Chicago Teacher’s College with a master’s degree, and moved to Cleveland in 1973.
Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Due to COVID, the family is not accepting visitors.
Donations in loving memory of Betty can be made to The Shul, 30799 Pinetree Road, No. 401, Pepper Pike, OH 44124 (theshul.us).