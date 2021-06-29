Shirley E. Basch (nee Nash), beloved wife of the late Donald "Harvey" Basch. Loving mother of Lauren Nash and Robert (Barbara Dumas) Basch. Dear sister of Dr. Gerald (Dr. Shirin) Nash.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. June 30 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituaries, scroll down to obituary for Shirley Basch, click on that, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Friends who wish may contribute to Gertrude Nash Endowment Fund c/o Montefiore or NA'AMAT.