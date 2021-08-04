Marcia Baskin, who, since 2003, made her home at Rossmoor in Walnut Creek, Calif., died on July 26 at age 90. She was born in Cleveland on May 23, 1931, to Lillian Marshall Barken and Philip Barken. She had no siblings.
After her parents divorced in 1943, her uncles, Isadore (Doc), Harry, and Sanford (Sammy) Marshall took Marcia under their wing, provided always appreciated love and protection, and guidance which she followed, when her judgment coincided with theirs.
Marcia graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1949, the same year she met the love of her life, Norman Baskin.
They married Oct. 8, 1950, and continued their love affair until Norm’s death at age 80 in 2009. Theirs was a model relationship – enduring, respectful and marked with great love, shared values and great humor.
Into her 10th decade, Marcia retained her innate curiosity, perpetual optimism and sense of humor and irony. An inveterate reader, she devoured mysteries, thrillers, spy novels and contemporary fiction – first in hardback, then paperback, and for the past decade or more on a Kindle. She embraced social media and the digital world – following her friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren on Facebook. She migrated her daily crossword puzzle pastime from the newspaper and magazines to her iPad. She loved the movies, particularly those from classic Hollywood. Icons and symbols from her favorite move, “The Wizard of Oz”, could be found on her bookshelves. “Over the Rainbow” was in many ways, her theme song.
Her life was marked by love of family, friends and neighbors. She was the Baskin family unofficial historian. Events like the JFK assassination, Neil Armstrong’s moonwalk, Nixon’s resignation and the fall of the Berlin Wall were placed on her personal timeline by their proximity to the marriages, divorces, births, deaths and graduations of her close friends, her children, her nieces and nephews or neighbors.
Her memory, powers of observation and analytical ability were prodigious. She didn’t hesitate to offer her opinions – always well-reasoned – and usually welcomed by those with whom she shared her thoughts. Her opinions were expressed diplomatically, directly or obtusely – as the occasion or her mood dictated.
Marcia and Norm raised their children: son, Rob, and daughter, Karen, in Shaker Heights. When the kids left home, Marcia and Norm moved to Solon, where they lived for 22 years, before moving to Twinsburg.
They left the Cleveland area in 2003 to live in Walnut Creek, near their daughter, Karen, who was living in Berkeley with her husband and younger children.
Life at Rossmoor was a whirlwind of cards, mahjong, and the National Council of Jewish Women for Marcia, and table tennis and the Lions Club for Norm. They made wonderful new friends, remained connected to their Cleveland family, and embraced a life focused on fun, relaxation and their grandchildren.
A few years ago, Marcia gathered her family together for a grand trip to Italy, where she rented a Tuscan villa and hosted her brood of 15 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family celebrated her 90th birthday in May. Thankfully, she led a life of great joy – befitting her middle name – with pain and suffering limited to her final days ... and perhaps the adolescence of her children.
In her final weeks, she was able to see and say goodbye to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her Rossmoor friends who eagerly surrounded her with love and affection.
She is survived by her son, Robert, and his wife, Jamie, of Atlanta; her daughter, Karen, and her husband, Allen Mooney, of Berkeley; grandchildren, Jeremiah Brudno, his wife, Ashley, and their daughters, Addilyn and Eyla of Chagrin Falls; Zachary Brudno and his son, Josiah, of Berkeley; Ari Brudno and his wife, Isabel Cali, of Grass Valley; Jason Baskin and his wife, Athena, of Atlanta; and her only granddaughter and one of the lights of her life, Emily Baskin of Atlanta.
Marcia had a special place in her heart for her daughter-in-law, Jamie, whom she met when just
38 years old. She loved her for nearly a half-century. Her son-in-law, Allen, whose cooking, carpentry, plumbing and electrical skills – not to mention his unperturbable equilibrium – enriched Marcia’s life immensely. She treated Jamie and Allen with the love, affection and respect she accorded her own children.
Though an only child, Marcia remained close to her cousins – who were more like siblings. Her surviving cousins include Ferne Blaugrund of Los Angeles, Deborah Kohn of San Mateo, Madeleine Lowinger of New Jersey, David Marshall of New York, and Marlene Roskoph of Cleveland. Her relationship with each brought her special joy.
She continued to take an acute interest in her nieces and nephews. Most continued to call on her for advice, counsel, a bit of gossip or a kind ear even in her 90th year.
Marcia’s story would be incomplete without mentioning her longstanding and loving relationships with her two surviving best friends: Paul Fine of Cleveland and Marcia DeVries of Walnut Creek. They confided in one another, shared moments of joy and grief, and consistently bolstered each other’s spirits.
Well-lived and well-loved, Marcia Baskin will be remembered by all whose lives she touched.