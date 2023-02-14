Joey Bauer, although in official circles known as “Joseph” or “Joe,” to friends and family he was – and preferred to be called “Joey,” passed away Feb. 11, 2023. He was born Aug. 12, 1945.
A rambunctious child growing up in Shaker Heights, Joey was well known for early pranks. Like the backyard birthday party when he turned on the garden hose and soaked his startled grandmother while she was serving cake to the kids. Or the time he “ran away from home” and told the police officer who found him on the nearby school playground, “Sir, you have the wrong man!”
It was at Shaker Heights High School that Joey matured, blossomed and showed his true potential. Playing junior varsity football, starring in student musicals like South Pacific and Bye Bye Birdie, socializing with friends, he thrived on the athletic field, in the classroom, and on stage. His parents Ben and Rose Bauer and brother Dan Bauer beamed with pride from the front row.
Joey loved his undergraduate education at The Ohio State University as a member of Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity. It was there he discovered his fanaticism for Buckeye football. He always said that, next to Yom Kippur, the most important day of the year was surely the Ohio State vs. Michigan football game – at least when the Buckeyes prevailed.
Upon college graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, taking him to Parris Island, S.C., and Camp Lejeune, N.C., for grueling infantry training. Relying on new friendships and a winning personality, Joey performed with flying colors in fulfilling his military obligation.
A talented writer, Joey then chose to pursue a master’s degree in public relations at Kent State University. Most comfortable in an academic setting, he decided to become a teacher. Starting as a substitute special education instructor at an urban high school, he earned his teaching certificate at Cleveland State and went on to become an English instructor at the University of Akron and Cuyahoga Community College.
After a few years, Joey decided to relocate to sunny Los Angeles where he would remain for the next 30 years. With a continuing joy for teaching, he became an English instructor, but not in a conventional way. He had two kinds of students – by day he taught in a facility for juvenile felons and by night was a “studio teacher” tutoring Hollywood child stars such as Macaulay Culkin, Katie Holmes, and Christine Applegate.
Next, Joey became a teacher in the California State Women’s Prison. Locked in each morning, he taught women from every walk of life. From millionaire physicians incarcerated on drug crimes, to members of the infamous Charles Manson Family, every day was an adventure for the next dozen years.
In 2012, Joey retired from teaching and returned to Cleveland where old friends and a new pastime awaited him – writing. He created, refined and submitted a wide variety of works for the stage and screen. Joey’s greatest engagement and satisfaction came from being an active member of the Ensemble Theatre’s Stagewrights, where he crafted and critiqued plays in the company of supportive, talented, like-minded writers and actors who became dear friends.
With deep Jewish roots, Joey found a welcoming haven at Suburban Temple Kol-Ami in Beachwood. His active participation in weekly Sabbath services and a group tour of Israel proved exceptionally gratifying and grounding.
Declining health in recent years slowed Joey’s pace but never dulled his spirit. Selfless, caring and always optimistic, he brought boundless love to his brother Dan, sister-in-law Debra, nephews Brian and Brad, their respective wives Kelly and Michelle, grand-nephews Dylan, Griffin and Brady, and grand-niece Brooke.
Joey Bauer will be deeply missed but never forgotten by those fortunate enough to have been his family and friends.
Donations in his memory may be sent to Suburban Temple Kol-Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122 and to Ensemble Theatre, P.O. Box 181309, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Mount Olive Cemetery at 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.