Lee Baum (nee Libman), 92 of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away Aug. 15, 2020.
A resident of Cleveland for 67 years, Lee was born in Cleveland on Feb. 21, 1928, to Sadie and Morris Libman. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended the Temple on the Heights (now B’nai Jeshurun Congregation).
Lee is survived by her children, Michael Baum and Linda (Randy) Zeldman; grandchildren, Jason Lieberman, Melissa (James) Giacalone, David (Jamie) Baum, Laura (Nick) Eggen, Kailey Zeldman and Jamie Zeldman; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Colin, Reese, Harper and Hayes; sister-in-law, Arlene Libman; and son-in-law, Jon Ellingson. She was predeceased by her parents, Sadie and Morris; husband of 70 years, Harold Baum; brother, Sol Libman; and daughter, Dorene Ellingson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach.
Contributions in loving memory of Lee can be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407.