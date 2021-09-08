Richard A. Baumgart, dearly beloved husband of Debra A. Baumgart; devoted father of Melissa Baumgart, Jared (Christine) Baumgart and Mara (Zach) Silber; loving grandfather of Madeline, Spencer, Livia, Elliot and Noa; loving brother of Elayne Baumgart (Steve Kaplan) and Joan (William) Klaus; loving uncle to Keri (Adam) Scharf, Raleigh (Evan) Pilsner, Dylan Klaus, Michael (Elena) Kaplan, Sara Kaplan, of blessed memory, and Jonathan (Florence) Sutter; and great uncle to Benjamin and Hannah Sutter.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 graveside at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends until 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and from 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at 2434 Cedarwood Road in Pepper Pike. Family requests only vaccinated visitors and masks are required.
Friends who wish may contribute to Hospice of Western Reserve or JNF.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Baumgart family.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.