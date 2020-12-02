Evelyn Bayer (nee Mistezky), 97, of Philadelphia, passed away Nov. 28, 2020.
Born Oct. 31, 1923, to Joseph and Fanny Misetzky, she lived in Cleveland for 45 years. She graduated from John Adams High School and went on to be a homemaker.
She and her husband, Jack, lived in Shaker Heights where they raised their three sons. She was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple until relocating to Philadelphia in 1968. After moving, Evelyn set up a new home there and made numerous friends while Jack became president of a multi-national corporation. They were active sponsors of the Greater Philadelphia chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
The pair traveled the world together and met scores of executives and dignitaries with whom they had business relationships. Evelyn’s outgoing personality and sharp sense of humor definitely contributed to the success of those encounters.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, Dennis (Aggie) Bayer, Todd (Carolyn) Bayer and Mitchell (Hilary) Bayer; and grandchildren, Jonah Bayer (Victoria Papa), Vanessa Bayer, Brooke Bayer and Alex Bayer. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Fanny; husband of 61 years, Jack; and siblings, Norman Morrison, Sam Morrison, Luba Harrington and Masha Sklansky.
Funeral services were held at Mount Olive Cemetery.