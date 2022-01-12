Myron (Mike) Begun, 88, of Westlake Village, Calif., passed away Dec. 11, 2021.
Born Jan. 31, 1933, to Joseph and Leah Begun (both now deceased) in Cleveland, Mike graduated from Glenville High School and attended The Ohio State University. He lived in Cleveland until 1967, where he was a member of the Community Temple, otherwise known as Beth Am Congregation (now B’nai Jeshurun Congregation).
A corporal in the U.S. Army, Mike worked as an executive recruiter. He was a devoted fan of Bob Feller, Lou Boudreau and the 1948 Cleveland Indians team.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Ruthanne Udelf Begun, of 65 years; children, Howard, David, Barry (Cathy) and Andy (Karen); grandchildren, Dan, Melissa, Haley and Josh; and sister, Susan Winer. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Phillip.
Funeral services were held Dec. 15, 2021.