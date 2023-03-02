Begun, Ruthanne

Ruthanne Begun (nee Udelf), 87, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., passed away Feb. 22, 2023.
Born July 28, 1935, in Cleveland Heights to Charles Udelf and Fay Marsh Udelf (both now deceased), Ruthanne graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, and later attended The Ohio State University for two years before receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Case Western Reserve University.
Ruthanne was a teacher, homemaker, a youth employment counselor and a passionate volunteer. She was involved in her temple sisterhoods over the years, and was a past president of Temple Adat Elohim sisterhood in Thousand Oaks. She also was a past president of the National Federation of Temple Sisterhoods’ Western region, and a past president of the Conejo Valley Historical Society. She also was a docent at the Stagecoach Museum in Thousand Oaks and the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. During her 35 years in the Cleveland area, she also belonged to Community Temple in Cleveland Heights.
Ruthanne loved her family, traveling, reading, writing, knitting and computers. She always put her family’s needs first – and loved to cook for them and knitted a unique blanket for each child and grandchild. Ruthanne was the first person in the family to learn how to use a computer in the early 1980s.
She’ll be missed greatly.
Ruthanne is survived by her children, Howard Begun of Brooklyn, N.Y.; David Begun of Ventura, Calif., Barry (Cathy) Begun of Denver, Colo., and Andrew (Karen) Begun of Thousand Oaks; grandchildren, Dan, Melissa, Haley and Josh Begun; sister-in-law, Susan Winer; brother-in-law, Richard Braun; and sister- and brother-in-law, Loramae and Ronald Simkoff. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Mike Begun; and sister, Barbara Udelf Braun.
Funeral services were held Feb. 26 in Westlake Village, Calif. Burial was at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Cemetery in Westlake Village.
Donations in loving memory of Ruthanne can be made to the Temple Adat Elohim Sisterhood.