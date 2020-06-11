Margaret G. "Peggy" Behrens, (nee Grodin) beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Nancy (John) Muzzey, Richard (Dianne) Behrens, Gail (John) Davidson and Kenneth (Valerie) Behrens. Devoted grandmother of Brett (Kate) and Dale (Suzanne) Muzzey, Todd (Stacey) and Dennis (Sarah) Behrens, Amber and Kurt Davidson, and Jonathan and Tobias Behrens.
Great-grandmother of seven. Dear sister of the late Robert and Wilbur Grodin. Private graveside services will be held June 17 at the Mayfield Cemetery.
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.