Herbert Sidney Bell MD, 92, of Highland Heights, was born May 12, 1929 in the Bronx, N.Y., and passed away Dec. 13, 2021.
Dr. Herbert S. Bell of Highland Heights died peacefully at home beside his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Pinerman Bell. He was the son of the late Dr. Julius W. and Frances Orman Bell.
Born in New York City, he graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1953, was married later that same day, served his internship and residencies in general surgery and neurosurgery at the University of Maryland and was a neurosurgical fellow in neuropathology at the Yale School of Medicine and at the New York Neurological Institute and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.
He served in the Navy as assistant chief of neurological surgery at Portsmouth Naval Hospital for two years until moving to Cleveland in 1961. He served on the staff of many Cleveland area hospitals holding leadership positions. He was instrumental in adoption of technological and medical advances in his field. He developed a neurointensive care unit at Huron Road Hospital which was the first of its kind in Cleveland. He became chief of the division of neurosurgery at Euclid General Hospital and also at Huron Road Hospital, holding both positions until his retirement in 1999. He was elected chief of staff at Huron Road Hospital in 1979 through 1982 and later Euclid General Hospital 1989 through 1992.
Dr. Bell developed a pain clinic in Huron Road Hospital, participated in bringing advances in neurosurgery to the area, becoming skilled in the use of the operating microscope in the early 1960s, intraoperative ultrasound in the early 1970s, obtained and implemented usage of the intraoperative CO2/YAG Laser at Huron Road Hospital in 1985 and Euclid General Hospital in 1986, these being the seventh and 12th such devices to be implemented in the country.
He was instrumental in founding the Physicians Insurance Exchange in the mid 1970’s in order to avert a statewide malpractice insurance crisis. He served as president of this company until the late 1990’s.
Dr. Bell was elected president of the Ohio State Neurosurgical Society from 1984 through 1985. He was honored in 2013 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurosurgery with the first Lifetime Achievement, Meritorious Award as a tribute to his significant career contributions which included case descriptions of a medical condition which was subsequently referred to as Bell’s cruciate paralysis. Professionally speaking, he was most proud of being able to care for his patients with both compassion and technical skill.
His personal strengths of intelligence, affability and diplomacy served him well within his community where he was proud of having been an active leader in his synagogue, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. He served as school board member, co-chair of youth activities committee with his wife Marilyn, chairman of many committees and member the Board of Trustees, having received the Joseph M. Blomberg award for outstanding individual in 1986 for service to the congregation, and honoree at the annual congregation ball in 1995 along with Marilyn.
Beloved husband of Marilyn Bell (nee Pinerman) for 68 years; devoted father of Dr. Alan (Susan) Bell of Dover, Mass., Jayne (Rick) Nathans of Blacklick, Debbie (Craig) Garber of Carol Stream, Ill., Nancy (Steven) Brenner of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. and father-in-law of Diane Bell (deceased); loving grandfather of Amanda (Andrew) Steinhandler, David Bell, Cara Wasserstrom (Chris Weible), Lauren Wasserstrom (Nick Sylvest), Bryan Wasserstrom, Westyn Garber, Jena Garber, Jordan (Amanda) Brenner and Joshua Brenner (Cooper Rohan); cherished great-grandfather of Bryn and Blake Steinhandler, and Daniella Weible; dear brother of Susan (Mark) Alcott of New Rochelle, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1639426375153558.
Burial will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Chesterland Memorial Park, 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland.
The family will host a virtual shiva at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Please navigate to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89416905125?pwd=cDU4cVdvbWo2Qm9wQUlvcjQ1SnJvdz09&from=addon.
Contributions in Herbert’s memory are suggested to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation (bnaijeshurun.org), the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Bell family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.