Dr. Ronald H. Bell, beloved husband of the late Diane “Dinny” Bell for 64 years. Loving father of Douglas (Laura) Bell, Lisa (Gregory) Bell Benedetto, Carolyn (Stephen) Geldermann and John Bell. Devoted grandfather of Spencer and Marissa Bell; Sara (Annie) Benedetto; Molly (Kevin Martin), Harrison (Kathryn McElroy), David (Kristie) and Hannah Geldermann; and Sara Channa (Meir) Goldstein and Asher (Chedva) Bell. Great grandfather of Aviva, Maayan, Aharon, and Naftali Goldstein; Shlomo, Aharon, Sara, and Devora Bell; Levitt Martin; and Connor Geldermann. Loving brother of Marjorie Sachs. Dear brother-in-law of Dr. Burton and Alice Saidel and Dr. Stuart and Nina Levitt. Loving uncle, great uncle and friend of many. The family expresses gratitude for his loving aide, Ramona, and other care providers.
A private family graveside service will be held. Due to the recent Covid outbreak, no visitation at this time.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later COVID-free date.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may view it beginning Saturday, Dec. 25 at You Tube (under search enter: Dr. Ronald H. Bell Funeral Service).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Orchestra in his memory.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.