Iva Bendersky (nee Tsipris), beloved wife of the late Semion. Loving mother of Val (Irena Ayzman) and Victor (Mara) Bendersky. Devoted grandmother of Leia and Mallory. Dear sister of Sima Pevzner; sister-in-law of Gitel Bobovik and aunt of Valery Pevzner.
Services were held Aug. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at the residence of Mara and Victor, 33203 Popham Lane, Solon, OH.
Friends who wish may contribute to the JFSA, 29125 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124, attn: Caring at Home.