Bendersky Val

Val Bendersky beloved brother of Victor (Mara) Bendersky. Devoted father of Nate (Yujin Yong-fiancee) Maslak. Loving uncle of Leia and Mallory. Cherished companion of Irena Ayzman. Adored son of the late Iva and Semion. Services will be held at 2 p.m. June 23 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence of Irena Ayzman 27719 S. Woodland Road, Pepper Pike, 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. June 24. Friends who wish may contribute to the Hebrew Free Loan Association of Cleveland. Family and friends who are not able to attend may view the service on June 23 at 2 p.m. at BKBMC.COM, select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Val Bendersky, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
