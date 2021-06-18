Abigail Benjamin (nee Gernstetter). Loving wife of Ken for 73 years. Devoted mother of Robert L. Benjamin and Ellen K. Benjamin. Dear sister of the late Sangwill Gernstetter.
Long-time volunteer at United Cerebral Palsy where she won the prestigious service award. She had a kind word and a smile for everyone.
Private family services to be held. Family requests no visitation at the residence. Friends who wish may contribute to the Montefiore Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care, One David Myers Pkwy., Beachwood, OH 44122.