Kenneth H. Benjamin, age 99, of Shaker Heights, was born Oct. 18, 1922, and passed away on July 29, 2022. World War II veteran.
Kenneth was the long time president of Precision Brush Sales Division. He had an unsurpassed passion for golf and ice skating up until age 88. Kenneth was known for his great and unique sense of humor and rare ability to make anyone feel as if they were the most important person in the world.
Beloved husband of the late Abigail Benjamin (nee Gernstetter); devoted father of Robert L. Benjamin of New York City and Ellen K Benjamin of Shaker Heights; dear brother of Lloyd P. Benjamin (deceased).
