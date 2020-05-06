Saul Bentoff passed away April 30, 2020, at age 83. He was born in Cleveland on July 9, 1936, to David and Lillian Bentoff.
For the past three years, he lived at Menorah Park and was devotedly looked after and cared for by his cousin, Jody Bentoff Spero and her husband, Scott.
Saul was the cherished brother of Judy Levy, the uncle of Steve (Mary) Levy, Gary (Sue) Levy and Marc Levy; and the loving cousin of the late Jerome (Aranka) Bentoff, the late Fred (Mary) Bentoff, Jeff (Julie) Bentoff, Jay Bentoff, Brad (Ronnie) Bentoff, Darby (Bryan) Schwartz, Derek Bentoff and Raleigh (Paul) Corto.
Saul was an avid bowler and Cleveland sports fan and volunteered at Hillcrest Hospital for nine years until 2016. He was one of the kindest and most gentle souls and will be greatly missed.
A private small family service was held at Bet Olam Cemetery. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park or American Cancer Society.