Jacqueline Bercu was born in Cleveland on Nov. 8, 1941.
She was the beautiful teen who drove convertibles at her father’s car lot in Euclid and was in his advertisements. She was a strong swimmer, an avid golfer and tennis player, and loved the natural beauty of the great outdoors. Mostly, though, she was a devoted mother to her three children: Dan (Nanette), Lisa (David) and Tom, and a wonderful wife to Don, her husband of 59 years.
She gave her kids confidence, support and love and told them that they could do anything, or be anything they wanted to be. She loved nothing more than her children and the ability to share adventure and travel with them. In the years that followed, her grandchildren, Odin, Hunter, Tyr, Ryan, Kiera and Arielle gave her the greatest pleasure: she gave them invaluable lessons in resilience, optimism, grace through challenge and empathy.
With a big straw hat and sunglasses, she looked like a movie star but had no pretense and was a favorite of all she came across in any store or restaurant. Good taste and style were her purvey.
Jackie showed her ultimate strength through her 16 year battle with Parkinson’s disease. She did not succumb to its suffering. She never complained, she never gave up.
To run 100 miles as a healthy individual, is nothing compared to walking ten feet after 16 years of Parkinson’s. Jackie accepted the challenge without remorse, and by doing so, inspired all of us who believe we can go no further or fly no higher.
Services will be held at 3 p.m Nov. 5 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 and from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at 600 Falls Road in Chagrin Falls.
Friends who wish to contribute in her honor can donate to Ryan’s Kids Film It Festival, which he created to raise funds for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2021/kidsfilmitfestival).