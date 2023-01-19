Dr. Stephen Michael Berg passed away suddenly on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 67 years old.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 46 years, Sallie; treasured children, Dr. Douglas Berg, Jennifer (Stephen) Dowd and Dr. Kenneth (Melissa) Berg; precious grandchildren, Quinn, Eva, Gavin, Baylor and Carson; and dear siblings Robert (Jane) Berg and Lisa Berg. He is predeceased by his parents, Allan and Betty Berg, and sister, Franci Berg.
Steve was a proud Cincinnati Bearcat, graduating from UC in 1976 and continuing his education at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, where he was granted induction into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. After completing his residency at Jewish Hospital, he opened his own practice, Internal Medicine of Blue Ash. For nearly forty years, he treated all who passed through the doors of IMBA as family. He arrived early and stayed late and never viewed it as work. He adored his staff and patients, and his absence in the Blue Ash community will be deeply felt.
As much as he loved being a physician, family was Steve’s reason for being. He was happiest having lunch with his wife in the middle of a busy day or grabbing coffee and chatting about fantasy football with one of his sons. Working with his daughter brought him immense joy. His heart grew five times larger when his grandchildren were born, and he often said that “Papa” was the proudest title he’d ever earned. In June 2022, he planned the perfect vacation to Maui – his entire family, in paradise together – and it is those memories we will cling to when we miss him most. We will carry his legacy of love forward.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Weil Kahn Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, the American Heart Association or Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.