Alexandra L. Berger (nee Lifshutz), 99, of Shaker Heights, passed away Jan. 14. 2021.
Born in Cleveland on May 4, 1921, to Louis and Sarah Lifshutz, Alexandra graduated from Glenville High School. She was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Alexandra is survived by her children, Laura Getz of Cincinnati and Richard Berger of Cleveland; grandchildren, Todd Getz, Jacqueline Paglino, Cory Berger and Cole Berger; and great-grandson, Jaxson Berger. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Sarah; husband of 48 years, Joseph Berger; and sister, Zelda Lifshutz.
Funeral services were held Jan. 17 at Mayfield Cemetery. The family requests no visitation due to the pandemic.
The service can be viewed on YouTube by searching “Alexandra L. Berger Funeral Service.”
Contributions in loving memory of Alexandra can be made to the Alexandra and Joseph Berger Music Fund, c/o Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.