Faye Berger (nee Simon), beloved wife of the late Mervyn. Loving mother of Debbie (Uri) Yakobian, Marci (Jeff) Gross and Denise (Jeffrey) Resnick. Devoted grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Dr. Larry Simon.
Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. May 20 at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to Beachwood Kehilla 25400 Fairmount Blvd. Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.