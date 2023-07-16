Francine Berger, beloved wife of the late Arthur Berger, passed away July 15, 2023.
Devoted and loving mother of Stacey (Evie) Berger, Steven Berger and Andrew (Tracey) Berger; cherished grandmother of Ben (Chelsea) Berger, Anna Berger, Rachel (Binyomin) Prupis and Aaron Berger; adoring great-grandmother of Lou and Francis Berger.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. July 17 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
The family will receive friends immediately following services until 8 p.m. July 17 at the Fleeman residence, 31345 Elm Hill Drive in Solon. From July 18 through July 20, the family will receive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at the Berger residence, 2375 S. Green Road in Beachwood, and again from 10 a.m. to noon July 21.
Contributions are suggested to a charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkwoitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.