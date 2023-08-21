Dale Martin Berk, born Oct. 16, 1947, in Cleveland, passed away Aug. 20, 2023. Dale was the beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Green) Berk; devoted father of Michael H. (Sarah Kiernan) Berk of Phoenix, Ariz. and Lisa (Jeffrey Haar) Berk of Columbus; adored grandfather of Michael Anthony Berk and Elliot Berk; dearest brother of Fred (Ana deceased) Berk and Ileen (Steve) Fopeano.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights. Visitation to be announced.
Contributions are suggested to The American Cancer Society or any Jewish War Veteran Post.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.