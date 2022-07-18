Janet Berk-Johnson of Brighton, Mich., passed away on July 13, 2022, at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor at the age of 69. She was born in Cleveland, to Irv and Judy Berk, and moved to East Lansing, Mich., with her family when she was 16. Janet married Kent Johnson on May 30, 1976, in Lansing. She is survived by her husband, Kent and her brother Ben Berk of Fair Hill Maryland plus many aunts, uncles, cousins nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her in death.
She will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. July 19 in the Evergreen Cemetery, 709 E. Mt. Hope Avenue in Lansing, Mich. There will be a graveside service only. Charitable donations can be made to Detroit Dog Rescue, a highly respected and well-managed dog rescue organization. Please — no flowers.
Please visit estesleadley.com for more information.
Arrangements under the direction of Estes-Leadley Funeral Home.