Nancy Berk (nee Majzner), a Holocaust survivor, passed away March 18, 2023.
Beloved wife of the late Armond. Loving mother of Marilyn (Stuart) Deicher and Helene Berk. Devoted grandmother of Jacqueline (Zach) Katz and Ashley Deicher. Dear sister of the late Jack Majzner and Sam Maizner.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. March 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. The family of Marilyn and Stuart Deicher will receive friends following services and interment until 6 p.m. March 21 at their residence, 3064 Bremerton Road in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Kol Israel Foundation Sisterhood Fund.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.