Richard I. Berk, D.D.S, 93, passed away April 5, 2021.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 32 years, Jan (nee Olin). Loving father of Darryl (Cindy) Berk, Karen (Marty) Hiller and Lori (Marc) Blum.
Fun-loving grandfather of Lauren (Dan Millikin) Bain, Seth Bain, Jason Berk, Casey Blum, Noah Berk and Alyssa Blum. Adoring great-grandfather of Liora and Naomi Millikin. Brother of Elinor (nee Berk) Fuldauer (deceased).
Born in Cleveland to Albert and Bell (nee Freiberger) Berk. Dick grew up in Cleveland Heights and was a proud graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he attended John Carroll University, followed by Case Western Reserve University School of Dentistry. He began and ended his dental career in Cleveland, starting with his general dentistry practice in 1952, but soon desired to learn more and successfully completed coursework to become an endodontist. He proudly served as the director of the department of endodontics at Mt. Sinai Hospital from 1963 to 1973 and was an assistant professor of endodontics at Case Western Reserve University School of Dentistry from 1965 to 1975.
After a long and successful dental career which included performing root canals on members of the Cleveland Browns and “Sable,” an actual bear, he and Jan retired to Sarasota.
Dick was always ready with a handshake and a smile who made friends with everyone he met. He was a natural athlete but as a participant, was devoted to the game of golf. As a spectator, he rooted for the Cleveland Indians but his true passion was for the Cleveland Browns where he was a lifelong fan and multi-year season ticket holder. His life in Sarasota over the past 25 years provided him with the opportunity to make many new friends and play countless golf games.
The family wishes to thank Joy Lyew and Travis Seman for the compassionate care they provided, especially over the past year.
Funeral services will be private. Contributions to honor his memory may be made the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.