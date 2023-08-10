Jeffrey Stuart Berke, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on Aug. 7, 2023 at 82.
Jeffrey was born in Cleveland on Feb. 1, 1941, to the late Sol and Sally Berke. He is survived by his loving wife Arleen Berke (nee Sontag) of 55 years; his daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Bane; grandchildren, Joshua Bane and Rachel Bane; and brother, Melvin Berke. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sally and Sol Berke; and his brother, Barry Berke.
Jeffrey proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and found another way to give back to his community through his 27 years of volunteer service with the police department in Ohio. He was a devoted family man, and a beacon of humor and kindness. His magnetic smile and boundless enthusiasm for life were contagious. Jeffrey’s quick wit and mastery of sarcasm added a unique charm to every interaction, ensuring that nobody remained a stranger for long. He was selfless man who never hesitated to extend a helping hand.
As a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, his unwavering dedication and love for his family proved to be paramount. He will truly be missed by so many who were fortunate to have known him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service with military honors to be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Road in Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at valleyofthesunfuneralhome.com for the Berke family.
Arrangements under the direction of Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery.