Sue Lynn Berkens, 77, of Naperville, Ill., formerly of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 14, 2022.
Born July 20, 1945, Sue Lynn was the beloved wife of 59 years to Martin; loving mother of Michelle Berkens and Bari (Todd) Kessler; adoring grandmother of Jacob and Lauren Kessler, and Ian Hawthorne; dear sister of Gloria, Stephen and Jeffrey.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Kessler home, 2920 Willow Ridge Drive in Naperville, Ill.
Family suggests contributions to the Alzheimers Association (alz.org).