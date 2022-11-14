Berkens

Sue Lynn Berkens, 77, of Naperville, Ill., formerly of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 14, 2022.

Born July 20, 1945, Sue Lynn was the beloved wife of 59 years to Martin; loving mother of Michelle Berkens and Bari (Todd) Kessler; adoring grandmother of Jacob and Lauren Kessler, and Ian Hawthorne; dear sister of Gloria, Stephen and Jeffrey.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Kessler home, 2920 Willow Ridge Drive in Naperville, Ill.

Family suggests contributions to the Alzheimers Association (alz.org).

