Edith Berkman (nee Uhrman), beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Laura Berkman, Patricia Rubin and Stanley (Chris Murphy) Berkman. Devoted grandmother of Madeleine Root, Eli (Alex Farber) Root, David Rubin (Lizzie Ross, fiancee) and Abby Rubin. Dear sister of Ruth (Victor, deceased) Wertheimer and the late Sol (Charlotte, deceased) Uhrman and Hal Uhrman. Dear sister-in-law of Ronna Uhrman.
Graveside services will be held at noon July 11 at Bet Olam Cemetery (Chagrin Boulevard and Richmond Road).
Family will receive friends following services until 6 p.m. July 11, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. July 12 at the residence of P. Rubin, 26651 Bernwood Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to Miami University Hillel (muhillel.org), the Cleveland Museum of Art or Eisner Health in Los Angeles (eisnerhealth.org/donate).
