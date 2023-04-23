We are heartbroken to share that Dr. Brandon Ira Berman, 52, passed away from myelofibrosis on April 20, 2023, surrounded by family.
Survived by his wife, Crystal Berman; daughters, Olivia and Madison Berman; parents, Marilyn and Arnold Berman; sisters, Shawna Berman and Allyson (David) Greenbaum; parents-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Pollock; siblings-in-law, Clint (Liz) Pollock, Angel (Daniel) Estigoy, Luke (Lacy) Pollock and Jesiah (Amber) Pollock; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To know Brandon was to love him. He was full of so much good and love, and always put others before himself. He was kind, thoughtful and generous, and he had a wonderful sense of humor that we will all miss terribly. He lived for his family and leaves behind an incredible wife and two beautiful daughters who were the pride and joy of his life. Brandon graduated from Miami University of Ohio undergraduate and the Medical College of Ohio medical school, then Grant Medical Center where he did his residency for three years. Brandon worked as a family physician in private practice for 12 years before joining the VA Hospital, where he devoted 13 years of his life. He was a brilliant and compassionate doctor and was adored by his patients, many of whom credited Brandon with saving their lives.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 24 at Temple Beth Shalom, 5089 Johnstown Road. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Shiva will be observed immediately following the burial April 24, and from 5 to 8 p.m. April 25 and April 26 at Brandon and Crystal’s home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brandon’s memory may be made to Be The Match (bethematch.org).
Online guest book at epsteinmemorial.com.
Service will be livestreamed at tbsohio.org.
Arrangements under the direction of Epstein Memorial Chapel.