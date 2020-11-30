Donald S. Berman, beloved husband of Sharlet (nee Jacoby). Loving father of Lisa (Ralph) Holstein and Zachary (Mikael McCarthy) Berman. Devoted grandfather of Aaron, Lara, Theodore and August. Dear brother of Roslyn (Myron) Pollock and Sharon (John Lowey) Berman; and brother-in-law of Dovid and Ruth Jacoby. Cherished uncle.
Family graveside services will be held Dec. 1 at Zion Memorial Park. Friends who wish may view the service beginning Dec. 2 on YouTube (enter Donald S. Berman Funeral Service).
Friends who wish may contribute to Congregation Shaarey Tikvah or the National Kidney Foundation.