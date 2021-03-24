Esther M. Berman (nee Markowitz) passed away March 18, 2021, at nearly 102 years old. Beloved wife of the late Milton Berman. Loving mother of Marc (Elaine), Stan (Nomi) and Paul. Loving grandmother of Jamie (Erin), Lauren (Dave), Kara (Thomas), Jessica (Eric), Jonah (Beth) and Eliza (Dan); great-grandchildren Leah, Brendan, Henry, Ava, Miles, Nora, Heron, Caleb, Micah, Hazel and June. Loving aunt, cousin and dear friend and confidant to a large and loving “extended family.” Esther was a baker extraordinaire, talented knitter, artist and active volunteer.
Private family services were held at Bet Olam Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Esther & Milton Berman Nursing Assistants Appreciation Fund at menorahpark.org or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.