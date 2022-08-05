Marilyn J. Berman (nee Friedrich), beloved wife of the late Eugene Berman and Lawrence Lichtman. Loving mother of Rabbi Susan (Wayne Easthon) Stone and Janet (Richard, deceased) Stotter. Devoted grandmother of Charles Stone and Jacob (Chelsea) Stone, Sara Stotter and Alex Stotter. Dear sister of Dorothy Delman.
Services will be held Aug. 7 in New York. Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 at the Stotter Residence, 3 Madison Ct., Beachwood, OH (The Village).
Friends who wish may contribute to Hadassah or ORT.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.