Warren S. Berman, dearly beloved husband of Maxine; devoted father of Mindy (Ruslan) Slutsky and Steven (Darci) Klein; cherished grandfather of Jordan and Jacob Slutsky, Nathan, Zoey, Jaret and Sadie Klein; dear brother of Rena (Charles) Berry.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. To view the service Oct. 1, please go to YouTube and search Warren S. Berman Funeral Service.
Family will receive friends immediately following services until 8 p.m. Sept. 30, and from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the residence, 915 Aintree Park Drive, #203, in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.