Lewis A Bernard, Jr., of Orange, passed away peacefully July 2, 2020. Born Jan. 28, 1931, in Cincinnati, he was the favorite only child of Florence (nee Newman) and Lewis Bernard. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to the late Geri (nee Selzer) and a dear companion to Marlene Mayers. Loving father of Lori (Rabbi Marc Kline) Bernard, Dennis (Hadas) Bernard, Ted (Lauren) Bernard, and Alejandro (Silvana) Treuer. Devoted grandfather of Doug (Sonja Vitow) Hopping, Dr. Danielle Florence Hopping, Rachel Kline, Joshua (Stacie) Bernard, Aaron Bernard, Leora Bernard, Rachel Bernard, Jessica Bernard, Evan Bernard; and a step-grandfather and step-great-grandfather.
Lew was raised mostly in Cincinnati, where he developed a love of baseball and created lifelong friendships. Upon leaving Miami University, he became a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Serving his country with honor was a foundational part of his patriotic character. Upon returning from the service, he followed in his father’s footsteps as a manufacturer’s representative for men’s sportswear. Representing several companies over the years, he was renowned in his field, earning honors and accolades from virtually every corner of his industry. Lew’s warmth and sincere interest in others certainly helped to build successful
relationships, though his sharp focus on preparation was always noted. Even until the end, Lew joked about always having a pen in his pocket, “just in a case a customer wanted to place an order.”
An avid Cleveland sports buff, he was a loyal Indians fan and a long-time Browns
season ticket holder. He loved playing, watching, and sharing sports trivia. He was a tireless advocate for social justice,
community service, and equal opportunity. His accomplishments range from founding the Orange Community Athletic Association and Eastern Suburban Baseball League to working with AAU programs, creating scholarships for disadvantaged children to play sports and attend summer camps. His tireless spirit refused to allow the many challenges and roadblocks stop him from achieving his goals for a better, fairer, and more just community for everyone.
Lew also loved the arts, and rarely missed a child’s or grandchild’s concert, or play, in addition to their sporting events. An avid bridge player, his friendships through the game spanned generations and communities. He served on the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Board of Trustees for many years, became a life trustee, and prided himself on having a personal connection with virtually every member. His sense of humor, love of story-telling, and gregarious personality were well known by all.
Countless friends and acquaintances share stories about how Lew would call if he hadn’t seen you in a while, check on your well-being, offer to take you where needed, invite you to dinner, and more.
Lew regularly reminded people that “it can take so little effort to help make someone happy” and lived that way every day. He touched the hearts and souls of many people, and leaves us with an admirable legacy. We were fortunate to have him be such a big part of our lives for so long and our loving memories of times together are surely a blessing to us all.
A private graveside service was held July 3 at Mayfield Cemetery with a video recording available at bit.ly/LAB-JrService.
Friends who wish may honor Lew with a contribution to one of his favorite funds (Geri and Lew Bernard Jr. Scholarship Fund c/o Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, fairmounttemple.org) or the good cause of your choosing.