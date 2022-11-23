Bernstein, Myron

Myron (Mike) Bernstein passed away peacefully in Aurora, Oh. Nov. 19, 2022. Mike was loved by everyone, and that love was returned.
Mike was born in Cleveland in 1929 to Harry and Anna (Kurtz) and lived a long and wonderful life.
Among his accomplishments were attending Glenville High School, serving in the U.S. Army and building Gil Schwartz Distributors into one of the leading beer & wine distributors in Ohio. He was a lifelong fan of Cleveland and Ohio State sports.
Mike’s Jewish faith was very important to him. He was a member of several congregations, and he supported many Jewish causes throughout his life.
Family meant everything to Mike. He met the love of his life Gayle in 1960 and they married in 1961. For the next 57 years they raised two sons, traveled the world and enjoyed 20+ years of retirement in Arizona.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Anna; sister Gertrude (Trudie) Singer (Sherrill); and grandparents, Sam and Bella Kurtz. He is survived by his children, Harry (Susan Welch) and Aaron (Melissa Kay); grandchildren, Jake Bernstein, Sydney Sosa, Ethan Bernstein, Nelson Bernstein, and great-grandson Michael Sosa.
A private ceremony will be held for family only. The family requests that you respect their privacy during this time of grieving.
Contributions in Mike’s memory can be made to Rescue Village (rescuevillage.org/) as Mike and Gayle loved their furry people.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.