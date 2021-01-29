Sue Bernstein, beloved wife of Leonard Bernstein, M.D. for 61 years; devoted mother to Stephen and Leslie Bernstein and Jill Schwartz; adoring Nana to five grandchildren, Carly and Rachel Bernstein, Erin, Grant and Ryan Schwartz.
Ever present cheerleader and chocolate chip cookie maker extraordinaire.
A private funeral service will be held for family at 10 a.m. Jan. 31 with streaming access at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream/.
We will be holding a Zoom shiva at 5 p.m. Jan. 31 and from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1. Please contact Susan at rossandwarshay@msn.com for Zoom information.
Friends who wish to honor Sue’s memory can contribute to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.