Carol Packer Berusch passed away Aug. 15, 2023, at 86, surrounded by the love of her family.
Devoted wife of Howard for nearly 65 years; loving mother of Debbie (Steve) Rosen and Russell Berusch; and cherished grandmother of Brenna and Molly Rosen, and Elana, Margalit and Joseph Berusch.
Carol has always displayed remarkable perseverance, especially as her early life was darkened by personal loss and challenges. Her later life was spent enriching others through the formation and nurturing of deep, long-term relationships and the employment of her considerable wisdom to help her loved ones solve problems. Carol loved to read fiction, garden, travel, bake desserts (and feed them to the lucky ones), solve crossword puzzles, play cards and other table games (especially bridge and mahjong), employ her sharp wit, and opine on all matter of topics.
She and Howard focused much of their giving on helping foster children get through college or gain employment after emancipation. Carol received a bachelor’s degree in education from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in guidance counseling from Case Western Reserve University. She will be dearly missed by many and loved forever.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends immediately following services until 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at the residence, 3 Bennington Court in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to Jewish Family Service Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.