With sadness and in celebration of love and her many gifts, we announce the death of our beloved Judy Bessler. Her love of family, friends, ability to connect with people and make people feel loved will be deeply missed.
Judy Bessler, 73, of Fort Meyers, Fla., and Cleveland, passed on March 13, 2021. Judy was born and grew up in Great Neck, N.Y., to the late Fred and Carolyn (Uhlfelder) Soyka; even as a child Judy was ever an athlete driven by self-excellence. She graduated with honors from Northeastern University where she met her best friend and the love of her life of 52 years, Buz Bessler.
Judy is blessed by a large loving family – survived by brother, Len (Rita) Soyka; her loving son, Rob (Michele) and loving daughter Laura (Jeff) Hall. Judy fostered loving and unique relationships with all her grandchildren including Max, Alexandra and Leo Bessler. and Ethan and Chelsea Hall.
She excelled as a passionate tennis pro, high school coach for 30 years in both Massachusetts and Ohio. Judy continued with her love of physical sport, connecting with others and nature on the fairway. She was one to enjoy the breeze and view of a pond on the golf course. Through multiple leadership roles, she offered connection to others and commitment to self-excellence and athletics to all the communities in which she lived. Her kindness, determination and heart were known by all friends and family alike as Judy had a gift for creating lasting and loving relationships. We are in deep mourning at the loss of her daily bright presence in our lives but are certain her presence and ideals of love of family, friendship, connecting with nature and sport shine in all who were fortunate to meet, and therefore love, Judy.
Family services will be held March 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Friends are invited to view the service at 2 p.m. March 17. Please go to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Judith E. Bessler, click on her obituary and click on join live stream. Family will have a Zoom shiva (a time to talk to the family and express your condolences and share remembrances). For that information, please return at a later date to bkbmc.com.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute c/o The University Hospitals of Cleveland, 11100 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44106.