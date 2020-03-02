Bruce A Bialer, 74, passed away on March 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Bruce was born Oct. 12, 1945.
Devoted father of Kerry (Daryl) Kertesz and Jack Bialer; loving grandfather of Lily and Marin Kertesz; dear brother of Dr. Philip (Danny Colvin, deceased) Bialer; dearly loved partner of Lenore Kleinman.
Funeral services will be held March 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Please call 216-932-7900 for time. Interment will take place in Mount Olive Cemetery. The family will receive friends following burial until 8 p.m. March 4; from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. March 5; from 2 to 4 p.m. March 6; from 6 to 8 p.m. March 7; and from 1 to 4 p.m. March 8 at the residence of Kerry and Daryl Kertesz, 2471 S. Belvoir Blvd. in University Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Northern Ohio - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org/northern-ohio) or to Park Synagogue (parksynagogue.org).