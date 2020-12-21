Dinorah Bialostosky, beloved wife of Saul. Loving mother of Karil Bialostosky (Steve Dettelbach) and Lori (Rick) Landgarten. Devoted grandmother of Noah, Josh, Allie and David. Dear daughter of the late Rose and Rafael Gardenberg, and sister of the late Zelma (Alter) Klein.
Dinorah and her family immigrated from Mexico City to Texas in order to pursue a better life. A linguist by profession, Dinorah was a skilled interpreter and translator who spoke multiple languages.
For years, she worked on a draft dictionary of Spanish idioms and sayings and their English equivalent, which she hoped to publish. With a significant interest in politics, and strong opinions to match, Dinorah always enjoyed – and often won – good debates. A proud Jewish mother, she was passionate about her family, and in later life Dinorah and Saul moved to Cleveland to be nearer to them.
Private family services will be held Dec. 21. The family requests no visitation due to the pandemic. When possible, the family plans to hold an in person celebration of Dinorah’s life.
Friends who wish may contribute to Bikur Cholim of Cleveland or the charity of their choice.