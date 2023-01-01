Claire Biel (nee Diamond) passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 29, 2022. She had celebrated her 90th birthday with family on Dec. 17, 2022.
A graduate of Glenville High School, Northwestern University (B.S.), and Cleveland State University (M.A.), Claire worked for several decades as a speech and language pathologist in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools. It was there that she met her beloved husband Morton Biel. They were married in 1956. Mort passed away in 2017.
Claire was loved and honored for her work with children, and she continued after her retirement to mentor speech and language pathologists at the University of Akron, Cleveland State and Kent State University, as well as by co-authoring a book, “Improving Language Skills Through Listening Activities”. She served the community in many capacities, including as a trustee, life member and vice president for community services at the Cleveland section of the National Council of Jewish Women, and as coordinator of Northwestern University’s Greater Cleveland Area Alumni Admissions Council.
She passed along many of her passions to her sons and grandchildren – books, theater, music, art, and travel – though she was less successful in imparting her lifelong love of opera. She also enjoyed not watching the Browns on Sundays while the rest of her family suffered through the games. Her many close and enduring friendships speak to her extraordinary kindness, generosity and empathy.
Claire is survived by her sons, Eric and Steve; her daughter-in-law, Dana Rosenfeld; her grandchildren, David, Josh, Jake, Liv and Alexandra; and her nephew, Elliot Zeaman. She was predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Zeaman, and her nephew, Allen Zeaman. She was a proud and independent woman who at the same time greatly appreciated the loving care in her last years of Dianne Jackson, Jackie Pierson and Beverly Taylor.
A service will be held at noon Jan. 4 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4, and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Fairmount Temple.
Those who wish may contribute to the National Council of Jewish Women or the good cause of their choice.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at fairmounttemple.org and follow live stream instructions.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.