Bigley, Robert

Robert I. Bigley, 86, of Medina was born Dec. 21, 1936, and passed away on Sept. 8, 2023.
A navy veteran, Robert was a devoted father of Dr. Lorne Bigley (Dr. Beth Moore) of Eugene, Ore. and Joanne "Jo" Laird (John Laird - deceased) of Medina; loving grandfather of Dr. Rachel Bigley, Zachary Bigley, Dr. Jacob Laird and Jordan Laird; dear brother of Ferne Blaugrund of Calif. and Bruce Bigley (Pat) of Calif.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Owatonna Lodge No. 62 Pythian service will take place at 10:45 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.
Friends who are unable to attend, may view it by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Robert I. Bigley, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
The burial will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Chesterland Memorial Park at 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland.
The family will again receive friends following the burial until 4 p.m. at Orchard Hills Center at 11414 Caves Road in Chesterland.
Contributions suggested to the American Cancer Society (bit.ly/461J8hO) or the Multiple Sclerosis Society (bit.ly/3ZbPdpz).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Bigley family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.