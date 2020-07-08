Maxine Carole Bilchik, beloved sister of Gary (Janice) Bilchik. Loving aunt of Susan (David) Pugach and Steven (Melissa) Bilchik. Adored great-aunt of Simon, Charlotte, Lily and Teddy. Cherished daughter of the late Leah and Hyman.
Private family graveside services were held July 5 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association, MR/DD Endowment Fund or the Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care c/o the Montefiore Foundation, 1 David Myers Parkway, Beachwood, OH 44122.