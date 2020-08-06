Dr. Jeffrey S. Bilfield, 62, of Beachwood passed away Aug. 2, 2020.
Jeff was born in Cleveland on April 26, 1958. He was a graduate of Beachwood High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Michigan. He then attended Case Western Reserve University, where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He owned his own dentistry practice in Bedford for many years.
Jeff was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, dentist and friend. He was passionate about skiing, tennis, art, traveling and living life to its fullest. His adoring humor and ability to make others feel at ease will be missed most.
Jeffrey was the loving husband of 38 years to Janet Remski Bilfield; dear father of Adam Bilfield, Samantha Bilfield Nichols and Tyler Bilfield and father-in-law of Drew Nichols and Morgan Bilfield; adored grandfather of Lainey and Ryan Nichols; devoted son of Elaine Bilfield and the late Dr. Seymour Bilfield; loving brother of Barbara Rockwell and Dr. Lawrence Bilfield.
Contributions are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.