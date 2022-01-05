Lillian Bilfield (nee Waldman), beloved wife of the late Albert E.
Loving mother of Bryan (Kathy) Bilfield, Murray Bilfield and Sharon (William) Campbell. Devoted grandmother of Peter J. Bilfield, Paul (Deana) Bram, Carrie (Kevin) Ritter, Jeremy Bilfield and Brandon Bilfield. Great-grandmother of Hayden, Avery, Harrison, Morgan, Jordan and Austin.
Private family services will be held at the Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association Educational Scholarship Program.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.