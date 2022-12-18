Marvin Bilsky, beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Wintner) Bilsky, passed away Dec. 15, 2022.
Loving father of Jeffrey (Marilyn) Bilsky, Steven (Vita) Bilsky and Pamela (Thomas) Kaplan. Devoted grandfather of Scott Bilsky (Amy Lipton), Jeremy Bilsky (Melissa Rosenberg), Michael Bilsky, Ryan (Shannon) Bilsky, Samantha (Dr. Nathan) Jove and Sydney Kaplan. Great-grandfather of Sam, Laila, Justin, Campbell, Hannah, Abigail and William. Dear brother of the late Dr. Harold Bilsky and the late Leo Bilsky.
Private family services were held at the Mayfield Mausoleum. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Cantor Sarah J. Sager, Cantorial Chair Fund c/o Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.