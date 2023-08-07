Alan Birnbaum, beloved husband of the late Marilyn, passed away Aug. 5, 2023.
Loving father of Steven (Debbie) Birnbaum, David (Joanna) Birnbaum and Danny (Adrienne) Birnbaum. Cherished grandfather of Hannah, Sam and Rachel Birnbaum, Micah Presley and Miracle (Nathan) Simoneaux. Great-grandfather of two. Devoted brother of Mel (Ethel) Birnbaum, both deceased. Loving companion of Roz Schatz.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends after the service until 8 p.m. Aug. 9, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at his residence, 4638 Telhurst Road in South Euclid.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.