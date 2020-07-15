Alan Brian Black, 71 of Beachwood, passed away July 9, 2020.
A lifelong resident of the Cleveland area, Alan was born March 14, 1949, and graduated from Shaker Heights High School. He then received a Bachelor of Communications degree and a Bachelor of Science in computer science degree from Ohio University, and a Master of Business Administration from John Carroll University.
Leading a varied career at AT&T, Ohio Bell, General Electric, Boeing, NASA and CGI, Alan participated in amateur radio, with the call sign N8SEB. He also loved computers and participating in the Boy Scouts.
Alan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sheila Black; children, Joel Black of Beachwood and Russell Black of Mentor; grandchildren, Taylor Black and Emery Black; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Tucker. He was predeceased by his parents, Sanford Black and Gertrude Black.
Services were held July 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Section 111. Family requests no visitation due to COVID-19.
In loving memory of Alan, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve or the American Cancer Foundation.